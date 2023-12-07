Former Lubbock police chief named Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Executive Director

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) has announced Chief Gregory Stevens as its selection for the next agency Executive Director effective January 8, 2024.

Presiding Officer Kim Lemaux said, “We are thrilled to announce Chief Gregory Stevens as the next TCOLE Executive Director. His extensive law enforcement background, combined with his military and educational experience, made him an ideal candidate. The commissioners and I look forward to working with him in this role, and we thank General Counsel John Beauchamp for his service as Interim Executive Director during this period of transition.”

Stevens most recently served as Chief of Police of the Rockport Police Department. Prior to that, he retired after more than 26 years with the Lubbock Police Department, including nearly four years as Chief of Police. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) Leadership Command College, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayland Baptist University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Texas Tech University. Additionally, he served his country as a military police officer and a Naval Intelligence Officer.

The mission of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is to ensure that Texans are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel, overseeing approximately 115,000 licensed individuals and more than 2,700 law enforcement agencies. TCOLE is governed by a board of commissioners appointed by the Governor. The commissioners, following a candidate search and interviews, selected Stevens as their top choice.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead an agency with a critically important mission at a time of growth and potential,” said Chief Stevens. “The staff and I will continue to build on the partnerships with the law enforcement community, state leadership, and the public that we recognize as vital to successfully carrying out our responsibilities.”

