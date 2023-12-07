Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Freeman scores 23 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 76-74

Led by Ahren Freeman's 23 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 76-74 on Wednesday night
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ahren Freeman scored 23 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 76-74 on Wednesday night.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-7). JJ Howard scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. CJ Booker was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Dian Wright-Forde led the way for the Islanders (3-5) with 21 points. Lance Amir-Paul added 20 points for Texas A&M-CC. In addition, Tedrick Washington Jr. had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock police investigating after man dies in custody
Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a hit gas line in northwest Lubbock.
Emergency crews responding to gas leak in northwest Lubbock
U Can Share 2023
U Can Share 2023: Help end hunger on the South Plains
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Alvarez scores 21, Houston Christian downs Southwestern Adventist 95-58
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles as he comes off the floor past teammate Kyrie...
Luka Doncic has first first-half triple-double in Mavericks' 147-97 victory over Jazz
Generic Basketball
Kolek scores 28 as Marquette cruises past Texas 86-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle
Jones, Harmon lead No. 5 Texas to 106-62 victory over Long Beach State