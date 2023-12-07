Improper burial at Lubbock Arboretum highlights ordinance outlawing pet burials inside city limits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pet cemetery is reminding people about its services, after a post about an improper burial got more than 2,000 reactions on Facebook last month.

The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum posted a photo to Facebook of one of its garden pavers, with the name Zoey written on it, and flowers laid in front of it. The caption read, “The Arboretum is a beautifully peaceful place, but we are not a cemetery and don’t appreciate our pavers being used as such.” It also requested the owner of the remains pick them up before they were disposed of.

The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum posted about someone burying remains on their property last month. (KCBD)

A Lubbock city ordinance states it’s against the law to bury dead animals inside city limits. Steven Green, Director of Lubbock Animal Services, says that’s so animals that died of diseases, or with euthanasia chemicals in their body, can’t pass those along to other animals that may dig them up.

Cimarron Pet Cemetery and Crematory is reminding folks of its services, after the arboretum’s post attracted so much attention last month.

“We have people that come out here and visit the cemetery all the time. They love it because their babies have a place to rest,” employee Carla Siegel said.

Siegel says she’s seen what happens when people don’t take advantage of their services and dispose of their animals improperly.

“I live on a farm. People dump them on the fields out there. There’s nothing worse than that, driving down the road and you see somebody throwing their dead animal out. It’s not right,” she said.

She says many times people don’t know where to turn after their pet dies.

“We get calls like that a lot. People, they don’t have a clue. They’re like, what do I do with my pet?” Siegel said. “And that’s where I tell them this is what we have to offer.”

Cimarron offers burials, cremations, specialized urns, necklaces and paw prints, all to keep your loved one’s memory alive.

“They’re part of my family. they’re my animals. I just think that they need to be put down with dignity. I think they need to be buried or cremated with dignity,” she said.

Emerson Pet Cremation is another option in the area, but as far as Siegel knows, Cimarron is the only public pet cemetery still taking burials.

“It just grows. We’re glad to be of service to folks, to where we can help make things easier and more comfort for them,” Siegel said.

Siegel says if you plan to use Cimarron’s services, please call the office before heading there.

Green says Lubbock Animal Services will hold animals in its freezer until they can be picked up for burial. If you can’t afford burial or cremation for your pets, LAS can also help dispose of bodies.

