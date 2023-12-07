KCBD Investigates Traffic Troubles: What’s up with road construction in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Teresa Stephens is accustomed to directing traffic inside the Cast Iron Grill, but said she is not used to the traffic troubles just outside her restaurant.

“Our guests complain about it a lot. We have no control over it, obviously,” Stephens said.

The Cast Iron Grill is located on 19th Street and I-27, where a $25.69 million construction project began in June 2022.

The lane closures on 19th Street begin directly in front of Stephens’ restaurant.

“There is no one working in this area. I think they are working further down. I understand it is a long project, but if you are not working here, why block it off?” Stephens said.

Darryl Holland owns the Cactus Theater off 19th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

Construction crews tore up lanes and sidewalks near his business on 19th Street, but he said the work appears to have paused.

“It seems like there are long stretches where there is no activity,” Holland said.

Holland said touring acts use 19th Street to access an already difficult-to-navigate narrow alley that gives them access to load and unload equipment next to the theater’s stage doors.

Holland said the construction has blocked off access to the alley.

“We’ve been dealing with it for many, many months. The projection is another two years before this is completed and that is mind-blowing. I hope and pray that’s not the case,” Holland said.

Holland and Stephens both have a suggestion for the Texas Department of Transportation and its contractors.

“If it is getting torn up, see that through, finish that segment then go on as opposed to carrying out a mile plus at a time,” Holland said.

“Just do it in smaller sections,” Stephens said.

Dianah Ascencio with the Texas Department of Transportation said they did consider that when starting the project, which is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

“We did start work on the eastern end there, by I-27 and Avenue Q, and we skipped the middle section near Avenue Q and University, then we did work between University and Memphis Avenue, so it was not a continuous three miles of roadway,” Ascencio said.

The project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals, and illumination.

Ascencio said the City of Lubbock asked TxDOT to update the water lines in that area, which she said has slowed down the project.

“Every time a contractor does come across an unknown utility, we have to reach out to the city to have them come out and take a look, so it has been slow-going,” Ascencio said.

Ascencio said the project is still on track to wrap up in the summer of 2025.

We asked Ascencio why TxDOT takes on additional projects, like the one off of Avenue Q before it completes others.

“We look at trying to complete a project before starting another one, but it really does come down to funding,” Ascencio said.

Ascencio said many times Lubbock has to compete against larger metroplexes for funding.

“The Avenue Q project, we did actually move the letting date for that project forward because there was some federal funding involved that if it was not used by a certain timeframe then it was going to go away,” Ascencio said.

The improvements to Avenue Q are expected to be completed by March 2024 and include repairs and resurfacing of the road, upgrades to sidewalks, ADA ramps and traffic signals, the addition of pedestrian bulb-outs at the crosswalks, and upgraded lighting between I-27 and 50th Street.

We asked Lubbock residents what they think about the ongoing construction projects across the city.

“Progress and growth. One day Lubbock will be up there with the big cities like San Antonio, and Dallas. We are getting there day by day,” one Lubbock resident said.

“It’s very frustrating. I commute to and from school so just getting to class in the morning is a headache,” said Paul Martins.

While work in northeast Lubbock is underway, a project on US 87 remains at a standstill.

In 2021, TxDOT hired Lubbock-based Allen Butler Construction to reconstruct the US 87/Farm to Market Road 41 intersection.

The $21.6 million project was supposed to be completed last summer and included a new bridge, entrance, and exit ramps, turn-arounds, and safety lighting.

Construction stopped months ago.

Allen Butler Construction told us they did not abandon the project but would not comment further and directed any other questions to TxDOT.

Ascensio said after several months of no work or progress being made on the project, TxDOT formally asked the contractor to return to work.

She said Allen Butler’s crews did not, so TxDOT exercised options included in the contract to remove them from the project.

Ascencio said the surety company is responsible for obtaining a new contractor who will conduct a thorough inspection of the work up to this point and continue where Allen Butler’s crews left off.

Allen Butler Construction confirmed it is still handling the City of Lubbock’s $12.79 million project on 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue.

That project’s anticipated completion date is early 2024.

We also checked on the Loop 88 project.

Ascencio said despite being behind schedule, the first two phases are still on track to be completed by 2026.

More work is underway on Woodrow Road from US 87 to Indiana Avenue.

That project began in October 2023 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

TxDOT says 2.7 miles of road will be rebuilt to include two lanes of traffic in each direction, a continuous left-turn lane along with drainage and traffic signal improvements.

Several I-27 bridges are part of a bridge maintenance project expected to be completed in early 2024.

In April 2023, the $1.77 million bridge maintenance project began to make repairs and improvements to four bridges on I-27, at Yellow House Draw in Lubbock.

Also included in this project are the northbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive and the north and southbound I-27 frontage road bridges at Cesar Chavez Drive.

Work on the Yellow House Draw bridges is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

The Lubbock residents and business owners we spoke with said they support road improvements, but the timelines and work zones need to be tightened up.

“I have to do my job in a timely manner every single day so I think other people should be held accountable for that also,” Stephens said.

Ascencio said she understands business owners’ frustrations and encouraged them to reach out to the department for updates from the project engineer.

