KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Paul

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Paul, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit bull, Rhodesian mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Paul is a fun energetic boy, who loves to play with other dogs. He also loves going on runs, so if you need a running buddy he’s your boy! Paul is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer.

