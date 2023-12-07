Healthwise Expo 2024
LCU to Hold Commencement Ceremony this Weekend

LCU Logo (Source Lubbock Christian University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will hold its winter commencement ceremony this Saturday, December 9, in the Rip Griffin Center at 10am. The ceremony will recognize both undergraduate and graduate students who have completed the necessary requirements for their degrees.

David Arrington will be the speaker for this year’s ceremony. Born and raised in Dallas, TX, Arrington graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Finance in 1983. Following college, he knew what career path he wanted to pursue, and in 1984 he began his own oil company in Midland, TX.

Along with his passion for the oil and gas business, Arrington has also been successful in the outdoor advertising, self-storage, and publishing businesses. A high-energy motivator and risk taker, Arrington has proven that success is attainable with hard work and inventiveness.

Graduating students will represent the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies, the School of Business, the J.E. & Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts, the School of Education, the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies, and the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Honors College.

For those who are not able to attend in person, the commencement ceremony will be live streamed at LCU.edu/live.

