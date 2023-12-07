LHUCA exhibit showing living conditions in Ukraine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new exhibit at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is showing images and testimonies from Ukraine.

LHUCA curator Taylor Ernst says the exhibit is meant to show visitors the realities of everyday life in a warzone.

“These people are still going on about their normal everyday lives as much as they can,” Ernst said. “They’re still going to work, they’re still going to school, they’re still going to the grocery store. It’s just a new element that is impacting their daily lives that we’re so fortunate that we don’t have here.”

Here in Lubbock, we’re getting a personal account of the events unfolding day in and day out through the Ukraine: War and Resistance exhibit at LHUCA.

The display was made possible by a partnership with members of Texas Tech’s Ukrainian Student Society, allowing viewers to see what their home country is experiencing.

“It’s really interesting because they’re bringing their side of the story,” Ernst said. “They’re bringing things that are actually happening in their hometowns and close to their families and friends.”

The anguish and destruction all captured through the camera lens.

“It does kinda put it in perspective,” Ernst said.

The arts center will host its monthly UnWined event Thursday with a gallery talk over the exhibit at 5:30 p.m., followed by a video with testimonies from people still living in that war-torn country.

Members of the Ukrainian Student Society will also conduct a Q & A session with audience members.

The exhibit will be up until Dec. 30.

