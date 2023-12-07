Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

LHUCA exhibit showing living conditions in Ukraine

Ukraine: War and Resistance Exhibit at LHUCA
Ukraine: War and Resistance Exhibit at LHUCA(kcbd)
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new exhibit at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is showing images and testimonies from Ukraine.

LHUCA curator Taylor Ernst says the exhibit is meant to show visitors the realities of everyday life in a warzone.

“These people are still going on about their normal everyday lives as much as they can,” Ernst said. “They’re still going to work, they’re still going to school, they’re still going to the grocery store. It’s just a new element that is impacting their daily lives that we’re so fortunate that we don’t have here.”

Here in Lubbock, we’re getting a personal account of the events unfolding day in and day out through the Ukraine: War and Resistance exhibit at LHUCA.

The display was made possible by a partnership with members of Texas Tech’s Ukrainian Student Society, allowing viewers to see what their home country is experiencing.

“It’s really interesting because they’re bringing their side of the story,” Ernst said. “They’re bringing things that are actually happening in their hometowns and close to their families and friends.”

The anguish and destruction all captured through the camera lens.

“It does kinda put it in perspective,” Ernst said.

The arts center will host its monthly UnWined event Thursday with a gallery talk over the exhibit at 5:30 p.m., followed by a video with testimonies from people still living in that war-torn country.

Members of the Ukrainian Student Society will also conduct a Q & A session with audience members.

The exhibit will be up until Dec. 30.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Five teens in custody in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock police investigating after man dies in custody

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
Hamilton Farms located 6830 FM 1729
Shallowater farm providing live Christmas trees all the way from Canada to West Texas
Shallowater farm providing live Christmas trees all the way from Canada to West Texas
South Plains Food Bank Apple Orchard
South Plains Food Bank does more than just give out food
South Plains Food Bank does more than just give out food