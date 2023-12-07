Lubbock 11-year-old headed to Junior World Finals for barrel racing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 11-year-old cowgirl from Lubbock is headed to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas for barrel racing. This will be her second time heading to the finals after only six years of riding.

Berkley Waters qualified to go to the big stage in Las Vegas next week by working hard at every rodeo.

“I went to a lot of rodeos around the country, and I just qualified from points,” Berkley said.

This isn’t her first rodeo, or her first time qualifying for the finals. She went in 2021 at nine years old.

“I did pretty good. I was kind of just there to experience it, nothing crazy,” Berkley said.

That year, she ended up placing 29th out of 79 competitors. Since then, she’s spent a lot of time perfecting her turns with her coach Misty Roberts. Berkley said with that work and her new horse, she thinks she will do even better this year.

“Well, with a faster horse I think I can get about top 15,” Berkley said.

This cowgirl works hard for all her achievements. Her mother, Morgan Waters, said that’s why they’re so supportive of her, because she gives this sport her all.

“She works so hard, and if she didn’t work so hard at it, I wouldn’t put all of my time and effort into it,” Morgan said. “But she works so hard, and it inspires me and keeps me motivated.”

Morgan said Berkley never lets a bad run stop her from getting back in the saddle. Morgan says for everyone else to see how hard she’s worked for this is a dream come true for the whole family.

“It’s just so awesome to see her get to put her talent on display for everyone to see,” Morgan said.

Berkley said her secret is staying focused on the run, but she also gives a lot of the credit to her horse.

“I just really thank my horse for everything that he’s done for me, and I could not have done it without him,” Berkley said.

Berkley will be competing at the Finals in Las Vegas next week. You can find the full schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.