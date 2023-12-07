Healthwise Expo 2024
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash Thursday morning has left one man dead.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near 19th Street and Memphis Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a pick-up truck and a motorcycle, ridden by 29-year-old Jay Chillous, collided in the intersection.

Chillous was seriously injured in the crash; he was taken to UMC via ambulance.

Police stated Chillous later died from his injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

