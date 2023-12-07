Healthwise Expo 2024
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash

A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the man hit by two pick-up trucks early Thursday morning.

Just before 6:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 8600 block of University Avenue for reports of a pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, officers found 24-year-old Phillip Lopez in the road with serious injuries.

Police say Lopez “stepped out into oncoming traffic” and was struck by a pick-up truck traveling south on University Avenue. Lopez was then hit a second time by another pick-up truck heading south.

The second pick-up truck did not stop after the collision. Investigators are still working to identify the driver.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating.

