Pedestrian seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash involving a pedestrian near 86th and University Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

University Ave. is closed to southbound traffic from 82nd Street to 90th Street.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

