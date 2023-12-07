Pedestrian seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash involving a pedestrian near 86th and University Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

University Ave. is closed to southbound traffic from 82nd Street to 90th Street.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.