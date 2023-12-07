Police identify man seriously injured in East Loop 289 crash
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the man who was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning.
LPD officers were called to the 3800 block of East Loop 289 around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Johnny Lemmons with serious injuries.
Investigators with LPD”s Major Crash Unit stated Lemmons was driving a pick-up truck north on Loop 289 when the vehicle crashed into the center median. It then traveled down an embankment before coming to a stop.
Lemmons was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to UMC for treatment.
