Red Raiders roll over Omaha 87-58
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders returned home after a four-game road trip, knocking off Omaha 87-58 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech led 42-22 at the half.
Kerwin Walton led the way with 8-9 shooting from the floor for 22 points.
Joe Toussaint added 18 points.
Pop Isaacs chipped in 13 points.
Texas Tech (6-2) is now 4-0 at home.
The Red Raiders host Oral Roberts next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
