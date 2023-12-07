Red Raiders roll over Omaha 87-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders returned home after a four-game road trip, knocking off Omaha 87-58 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech led 42-22 at the half.

Kerwin Walton led the way with 8-9 shooting from the floor for 22 points.

Joe Toussaint added 18 points.

Pop Isaacs chipped in 13 points.

Texas Tech (6-2) is now 4-0 at home.

The Red Raiders host Oral Roberts next Tuesday at 8 p.m.

