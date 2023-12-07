Healthwise Expo 2024
Sales selected to lead cheerleaders at U.S. Army Bowl

LCU cheerleading head coach Whitney Sales will serve as the Cheer Coordinator for the U.S. Army Bowl.(LCU Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University cheerleading coach Whitney Sales was selected to serve as the cheer coordinator for the U.S. Army Bowl, according to a release from LCU.

“I am absolutely honored to have been chosen as Coach of the Year for the first U.S. Army Bowl Game Cheer Team,” Sales said in the release. “I look forward to meeting all these athletes from across the country and spending a week together in Frisco. Great things are happening for LCU Cheer. I am grateful for another amazing opportunity to tell more families about the best university in Texas.”

Sales will be in charge of overseeing the cheerleading sections and will coordinate cheer routines. Sales is a resident in Idalou. She was hired by the LCU Athletic Department before the 2022-23 school year, according to the release, after being the head cheer coach at Wayland Baptist the prior two years.

Sales served as the spirit director and head cheer coach at Southcrest Christian School from 2015-2019 where she led the cheer team to two All-State titles.

The U.S. Army Bowl week highlights some of the best high school football players from across the country with the biggest event of the week being the U.S. Army Bowl all-star game. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 18. inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The game will be televised on Bally Sports.

