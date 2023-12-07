Santa Land preparing for opening night on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday tradition continues as Santa Land crews are stringing lights and getting ready to raise Christmas spirit for the 67th year.

“They can enjoy the holiday season with their friends their families, while just being in a holly jolly area,” City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Public Information Specialist, Kelsea Johnson, said.

After a year of anticipation and months of preparation, the 67th annual Santa Land is almost ready to spread Christmas cheer.

“Our park maintenance guys basically build Santa Land from the ground up, decorating trees, getting scenes together, seeing what’s new and happening and how can we make Santa Land this awesome tradition,” Johnson said.

Lubbock families come out to enjoy this tradition every year, to see how Santa Land is constantly changing.

“Bring something new, bring some new spice to it every year so that the new and upcoming generations have something to pass on to their families as they grow up and experience Santa Land,” Johnson said.

Of course, Santa Land will provide plenty of festive photo opportunities, hot cocoa for the chilly nights and entertainment provided by choirs, local artists and even mascots.

“Cookies, all kinds of snack and concessions, and it’s just gonna be a whole lot of fun, lots of lights and holiday joy.”

The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, Dec. 9, and will continue through Thursday, Dec. 21. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

The City of Lubbock wants to remind everyone, no pets are allowed, no smoking, vaping, or use of any tobacco products, no alcohol, and don’t forget to bring your camera!

Volunteer opportunities are available to help host this year’s Santa Land. It’s a fun volunteer opportunity for student organizations, and anyone interested in helping organize and showcase this great family event. For more information, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

