South Plains Food Bank Mobile Pantry: Assisting in recovery efforts after tragedies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A devastating fire and a deadly tornado are two unexpected tragedies that have left regional towns with nowhere to turn for food. As we continue U Can Share tonight, we’re learning how your donation to the South Plains Food Bank can help it reach those people in need.

At around 8 p.m. on June 22, the small community of Matador was struck by an EF-3 tornado that tore through the west side of town.

“We had lots of homes destroyed, we had several deaths, one was a local community member that had been here for years so that affected a lot of people it just kind of shut the town down,” Emergency Management Coordinator of Matador Lee James said.

Resources from all over the state loaded up to head to Matador in the following days including the South Plains Food Bank. Jones says the non-profit was one of the first to show up and the last to leave.

“They provided meals for several days, we had a ton of volunteers show up and we really didn’t know how we were going to feed them, so it helped out a lot. We were without power for the first day or two so there is really nowhere to eat without people like them coming in,” Jones said.

The South Plains Food Bank also took its mobile pantry to Jayton to make sure residents had the necessities after the only grocery store in town burned down in September 2022. When destruction strikes communities big or small like Matador, it is organizations like the South Plains Food Bank that make recovery a little bit easier for those in need.

“We would still be picking up trash right now there is no way we could have got any of that stuff done without all the volunteer organizations such as the South Plains Food Bank,” Jones said.

Now, nearly five months after that deadly tornado touched down, residents are still rebuilding and trying to forget the terror that came with the storm but one thing that Matador surely won’t forget is how your donations helped them when they were in need.

“I’d say it is a really good cause, it goes to good places. They put your money and your donated items to really good use,” Jones said.

