Texas Tech soccer lands at No. 9 in final coaches poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After a strong 16-2-5 season that featured the second Round of 16 appearance in program history, Texas Tech Soccer checked in at No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches Association poll.

The No. 9 final ranking is the highest by a Tech team in program history thus marking the first time that a Tech Soccer squad was ranked inside the top-10 of the final poll of the season.

It was a breakthrough season for coach Tom Stone and the Red Raiders in 2023 as Tech won its first Big 12 Regular Season title in program history and hosted the Second and Third Rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Both the victory over Princeton and the match against North Carolina were historic as the Red Raiders drew the two largest crowds in program history. After breaking the John Walker Soccer Complex facility record (2346) on Nov. 17, Tech drew over 200 more fans in the Third Round against UNC (2558) recording the second-largest crowd during both the Round of 32 and Round of 16.

The Red Raiders finished the season with 45 totals goals and a program-record 61 assists. Allowing just 11 total goals on the season, the Red Raiders finished the season 14th in the country in goal differential (+34) and fourth in the country in goals-against-average (.474). Tech concluded the season trailing for less than 100 minutes in 23 matches and did not trail of the season’s first 13 matches.

As part of the historic season for the Scarlett and Black was Madison White’s epic performance, as the goalie recorded one of the best statistical seasons in Texas Tech history. The nation’s co-leader in shutout in the regular season (13) and the all-time program leader in total shutouts (39), White allowed just 11 goals in 23 games finishing inside the top-15 in the country in goals-against-average (.474), Shutouts (13) and save percentage (.864).

Tech advanced to its second Round of 16 appearance in program history and hosted the Second and Third Rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. As previously mentioned, the Red Raiders posted the first undefeated regular season in program history and ascended as high as No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, which was also a program record.

Led by the Big 12′s 2023 Coach of the Year, the Red Raiders recorded three of the league’s five main Player of the Year awards including Defensive Player of the Year (Hannah Anderson), Goalkeeper of the Year (White) and Big 12 Freshman of the Year (Sam Courtwright). Anderson and White also made history in 2023 as the players became the first set of teammates to earn First Team All-America status and were the first duo in program history to be named Semifinalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann National Player of the Year award.

In the end, Anderson, White, Courtwright and defender Macy Blackburn all earned All-America Status as the Red Raider Soccer program earned a program-best four All-America selections. The four players listed above, and forward Ashleigh Williams also earned First Team All-Region honors as Tech led the country with five total First Team All-Region selections.

Earlier in the week, Tech’s coach staff of Stone and assistants Nick Hallam and Blair Quinn were selected as the United Soccer Coaches Association Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

