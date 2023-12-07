Thursday morning top stories: 5 arrested in deadly shooting of teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near 86th and University

Southbound traffic is closed on University Ave. from 82nd Street to 90th Street

5 arrested in deadly shooting of teen

Five teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez

All five suspects are charged with organizer crime and Alyssa Gonzales is charged with criminally negligent homicide

Gunman identified in Austin shooting spree

A former Army infantry officer is now charged with capital murder after a shooting spree in Central Texas

34-year-old Shane James is accused of killing four people and injuring three others in Austin

