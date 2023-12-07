Traffic diverted for mapping operation at 19th & Memphis, starting 9:15 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are scheduled to conduct a follow-up investigation Friday morning at 19th Street and Memphis Avenue, following Thursday morning’s investigation. The operation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

Westbound traffic will be diverted south bound on to Louisville Avenue.

The left turn lane and the left lane of travel for eastbound traffic at Memphis Avenue will be blocked. The center and right lane, along with the right turn lane for eastbound traffic will remain open. However, there will be times when all eastbound traffic is stopped temporarily.

Northbound traffic on Memphis Avenue will be blocked.

Traffic on Memphis Avenue traveling towards 19th Street will be detoured to 20th Street.

This operation is expected to last about an hour and a half.

