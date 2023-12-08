1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash near 98th and University involving a telephone pole.

The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.