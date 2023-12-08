Healthwise Expo 2024
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash near 98th and University involving a telephone pole.

The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

