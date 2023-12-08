1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash near 98th and University involving a telephone pole.
The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
