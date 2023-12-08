24-year-old dies in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 24-year-old has died after a crash early Friday morning in south Lubbock.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 98th Street and University Avenue at 1:11 a.m. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Zachary Ornelas with serious injuries.

Police say Ornelas was driving in an SUV north on University when the vehicle veered across multiple lanes. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and a City of Lubbock Tornado Warning Pole, according to LPD.

Ornelas was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to UMC, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the collision.

