Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

24-year-old dies in south Lubbock crash

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 24-year-old has died after a crash early Friday morning in south Lubbock.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 98th Street and University Avenue at 1:11 a.m. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Zachary Ornelas with serious injuries.

Police say Ornelas was driving in an SUV north on University when the vehicle veered across multiple lanes. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and a City of Lubbock Tornado Warning Pole, according to LPD.

Ornelas was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to UMC, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
One person is seriously injured after a crash on East Loop 289 Thursday morning.
Police identify man seriously injured in East Loop 289 crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

KCBD at Noon U Can Share - Friday, Dec. 8
KCBD at Noon U Can Share - Friday, Dec. 8
TTUHSC School of Nursing increases enrollment numbers amid national nursing shortage
TTUHSC School of Nursing increases enrollment numbers amid national nursing shortage
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock