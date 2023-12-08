Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
One person is seriously injured after a crash on East Loop 289 Thursday morning.
Police identify man seriously injured in East Loop 289 crash

Latest News

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
State Christmas Trees Outside the White House