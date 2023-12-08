Healthwise Expo 2024
Cooler Friday after a spring-like Thursday

A spring-like day with almost record afternoon high temperatures in Lubbock and some other communities. The high was 78 degrees in the city and the record is 79, set in 2005.
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A spring-like day with almost record afternoon high temperatures in Lubbock and some other communities. The high was 78 degrees in the city and the record is 79, set in 2005.

I hope that you enjoyed the day because the weather will start changing Friday. A slight cooldown on Friday with mild temps in the afternoon with a high still around 70 degrees in Lubbock. The winds will again be out of the west helping to keep the temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A spring-like day with almost record afternoon high temperatures in Lubbock and some other communities. The high was 78 degrees in the city and the record is 79, set in 2005.(KCBD Graphic)

Saturday, however, will be much colder with afternoon temperatures likely to remain in the 40s, along with strong northerly winds. There may be some light precipitation, a wintry mix, mainly in the north and northwest South Plains.

A spring-like day with almost record afternoon high temperatures in Lubbock and some other communities. The high was 78 degrees in the city and the record is 79, set in 2005.(KCBD Graphic)

Cold air will settle in Saturday overnight with Sunday morning’s temperatures will fall to the teens and low 20s over most of the region. It will be a sunny day, but afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees or warmer in Lubbock and areas south.

Milder weather will return by Monday and Tuesday.

KCBD News at 6