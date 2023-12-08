Evie Mae's Barbecue expanding to Florida

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evie Mae’s Barbecue has made a big mark in West Texas and even across the entire state. Now, according to a Facebook post, the Lubbock favorite is expanding beyond the Lone Star State all the way to Florida.

According to the post, the move comes after years of vacationing on the Emerald Coast in Florida. The family said the Wolfforth location will not change at all after more than eight years of serving the Lubbock area.

Right now, the Florida location is tentatively scheduled to open in late March 2024. You can follow the new location’s social media pages for updates @eviemaesbbq_miramarbeach.

Evie Mae’s Barbecue has gained plenty of recognition since opening the doors including being named by Texas Monthly in the top 10 barbecue joints in the state. The Wolfforth location is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until sell out.

