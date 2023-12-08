Food for Thought: Dust, dirt, food residue found on shelf at this week’s low performer
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Out of the dozens of kitchens inspected by the Lubbock Health Department this week there’s only an appetizer-sized portion on the plate in this week’s Food for Thought.
We start with our only low performer.
Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla at 4407 4th had 25 violations.
- An employee washed ready to eat tomatoes in a cardboard box.
- Ground beef was stored above ready-to-eat sauce and tomatoes.
- At least four cans we’re heavily dented. This can cause botulism.
- A bottle of cleaning liquid was stored above the food prep area.
- The drain line for the sink was inserted directly into the floor drain. This can cause backflow issues.
- An employee washed their hands in a food prep sink. They must be washed in a hand wash sink to prevent cross contamination.
- Sour cream was expired.
- There was no soap at a hand sink.
- An employee dumped a drink in a hand sink.
- The handle of a spatula was burned and melted.
- An employee was chewing gum.
- There was a wet wiping cloth on a prep table.
- Bags of ready-to-eat queso were thawing in a sink of standing water.
- Ice buckets were stored, uncovered, and upright. They must be covered or inverted when not in use.
- Spatulas were stored in lukewarm water in-between uses.
- A measuring cup was used as a scoop, and its handle was in the salt.
- The wash table was not sealed to the wall.
- Food storage containers were stacked in a way they could not drain or air dry.
- Clean apron and towels were on the floor.
- There was black buildup around the spout of the frozen margarita machine.
- There was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on a shelf.
- Air vents were soiled with a buildup of dust and debris.
- Walls and floors of the cooler had food residue and debris.
- There were floor tiles missing by the back door.
- Employees personal items were not stored properly.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news. Here’s a look at this week’s top performers:
- Tacos or Burgers (food truck)
- Taste Buds (food truck)
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.