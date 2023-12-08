Food for Thought: Dust, dirt, food residue found on shelf at this week’s low performer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Out of the dozens of kitchens inspected by the Lubbock Health Department this week there’s only an appetizer-sized portion on the plate in this week’s Food for Thought.

We start with our only low performer.

Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla at 4407 4th had 25 violations.

An employee washed ready to eat tomatoes in a cardboard box.

Ground beef was stored above ready-to-eat sauce and tomatoes.

At least four cans we’re heavily dented. This can cause botulism.

A bottle of cleaning liquid was stored above the food prep area.

The drain line for the sink was inserted directly into the floor drain. This can cause backflow issues.

An employee washed their hands in a food prep sink. They must be washed in a hand wash sink to prevent cross contamination.

Sour cream was expired.

There was no soap at a hand sink.

An employee dumped a drink in a hand sink.

The handle of a spatula was burned and melted.

An employee was chewing gum.

There was a wet wiping cloth on a prep table.

Bags of ready-to-eat queso were thawing in a sink of standing water.

Ice buckets were stored, uncovered, and upright. They must be covered or inverted when not in use.

Spatulas were stored in lukewarm water in-between uses.

A measuring cup was used as a scoop, and its handle was in the salt.

The wash table was not sealed to the wall.

Food storage containers were stacked in a way they could not drain or air dry.

Clean apron and towels were on the floor.

There was black buildup around the spout of the frozen margarita machine.

There was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on a shelf.

Air vents were soiled with a buildup of dust and debris.

Walls and floors of the cooler had food residue and debris.

There were floor tiles missing by the back door.

Employees personal items were not stored properly.

The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here’s a look at this week’s top performers:

Tacos or Burgers (food truck)

Taste Buds (food truck)

