Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
- Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured near 100th and University
- Police say just after 1 a.m. a car crashed into a telephone pole
- Read more here: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock
Former Irons Middle School teacher accused of improper relationship with a student
- A former Irons Middle School teacher remains in jail this morning
- 30-year-old James Tapley is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and online solicitation of a minor
- Full story here: Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Arrest warrant reveals details on fatal shooting of teen
- Police say 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez and five other teens broke into cars and stole two guns
- One of the teens says the gun went off while she was handling it, hitting Valdez
- Latest details here: Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.