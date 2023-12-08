Friday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured near 100th and University

Police say just after 1 a.m. a car crashed into a telephone pole

Read more here: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash in South Lubbock

Former Irons Middle School teacher accused of improper relationship with a student

A former Irons Middle School teacher remains in jail this morning

30-year-old James Tapley is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and online solicitation of a minor

Full story here: Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Arrest warrant reveals details on fatal shooting of teen

Police say 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez and five other teens broke into cars and stole two guns

One of the teens says the gun went off while she was handling it, hitting Valdez

Latest details here: Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.