Healthwise: Bishop Blesses Hope Tower as Opening Day Nears

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The newest tower at Covenant Health is about to open, adding 200,000 square feet with about 90 beds and room to grow.

In a special ceremony this morning, Bishop Robert Coerver blessed the new building and all who will be treated there. Much of the new Hope Tower will be dedicated to Neuroscience, providing the only comprehensive stroke center in West Texas. Since studies indicate the right environment can be good medicine, the new patient rooms allow for a virtual window into the sky.

Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Hronek said, “if you create an environment just to kind of peek a window to the outside world to give people hope, that can help.”

The windows in the ceiling at the Hope Tower are on the second floor in a five-story building. That in itself, gives a magical effect.

Hronek adds, “we can give medications, and we can be kind to them. But we can also use things to distract them from the moment that they’re in.”

Another addition to this state of-the-art facility is Wally. That’s the name given to a little camera that works like a Zoom meeting, allowing a nurse to appear on a TV in the patient’s room to answer questions quickly from a remote location.

Hronek said, “not only can a nurse call in to connect with a patient, so can a family member as long as that person is approved. We’re using what we learned in the pandemic to help people still be close.”

With operating rooms right down the hall, Hronek said there will be many other reasons a patient could end up here from a heart attack to complex orthopedic trauma.

And anyone who is visiting will appreciate the 242 new parking spots outside on the ground floor and a new design using colors and shapes to make it easier to find your way around when you get inside the hospital.

Covenant Health is also dividing its towers and spaces into four sections, renaming them Hope, Peace, Mercy and Faith. There is also a brand new chapel close to the Hope Tower entrance and a huge courtyard providing a treasured place to just get away and think.

“There’s a space to go to to define that peace and comfort and quiet,” Hronek said. “It’s really, really special.”

Hronek said they expect to see patients in the Hope Tower by the middle of January. Other improvements are scheduled to follow during the new year.

