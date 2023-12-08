Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Samson

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.

Samson is sweet, playful and smart. He knows basic commands and is house and crate trained. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs. Samson is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Paul.

