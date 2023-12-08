Healthwise Expo 2024
LP&L preparing to switch remaining customers to ERCOT grid

LP&L customers switching to ercot
LP&L customers switching to ercot(kcbd)
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock Power & Light customers will be without power for a short time as they are switching over to the ERCOT grid.

LP&L is completing the switch to ERCOT for the last portion of Lubbock over the weekend.

Spokesperson Matt Rose says the municipal utility provider will complete the switch for the remaining 30% of customers from Dec. 9 and 10 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Once we get to Monday and this conversion is complete we will for the first time have all of our customers on one consolidated grid,” Rose said. “All of those customers will be hooked on to the ERCOT grid.”

That work will be done periodically in eight different sections across Lubbock.

All the work will be tracked online at LP&L.com.

“A map for customers will be on the website for them to view,” Rose said. “So they can see which sections of town will be impacted during what time frames this weekend.”

Customers can also use the meter number on their monthly bill to find out if and when their home might be affected.

Those work windows will be displayed in three-hour intervals but Rose said the affected homes will only be without power for a short time.

“They’re going to experience a one-time outage that we estimate should last no longer than 30 minutes,” Rose said.

Once all Lubbock customers are on the same grid, the countdown to the competitive market begins.

Starting on Jan. 5, 2024, customers will be able to choose who is providing their power.

“We’ve said from the very beginning that we cannot open up a competitive market here until 100% of our customers have the ability to choose,” Rose said. “It’s the only fair and equitable way to do it.”

