Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘improper relationship’ with student

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, November 27, Lubbock ISD Police received notification of an investigation by the Lubbock Police Department regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship between a middle school teacher and a minor. Allegations of this nature are disturbing and Lubbock ISD takes these matters very seriously. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

James Tapley was arrested tonight by the Lubbock Police Department on charges of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and student. Tapley was previously assigned to Irons Middle School. The district has accepted his resignation and he is no longer employed by Lubbock ISD.

Communication sent to Irons MS families

To the Irons Middle School community:

We are writing to inform you of a deeply concerning incident involving a member of our faculty. James Tapley, a former teacher at Irons Middle School, was arrested tonight by the Lubbock Police Department on charges related to online solicitation and improper relationship between an educator and student.

First and foremost, our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students. Upon learning of the investigation, Tapley was immediately placed on administrative leave on November 28, pending the outcome of the legal process.

We recognize that news of this nature can be distressing and raise concerns among our students, parents, and staff. Please be assured that the alleged activities do not reflect the values and standards of Irons Middle School or Lubbock ISD. We are committed to maintaining an environment where all students can learn and grow in a safe, respectful, and nurturing environment.

We understand that this news is upsetting, and it may raise questions and concerns. We encourage parents to have open conversations with their children about internet safety and to report any concerns they may have about online interactions. Counseling services are also available to any student or staff member who may need support. Please email the Executive Director of Counseling and College/Career Readiness Charlotte Sessom at charlotte.sessom@LubbockISD.org or contact campus counseling staff for assistance.

There are no words strong enough to express our deep disappointment and extreme outrage at this violation of professional and ethical conduct we expect of our teachers. In times like these, the strength and unity of our community is more important than ever. We remain dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environment for all our students.

