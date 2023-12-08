Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a Lubbock physician after he was arrested last month.

On Nov. 18, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office took 70-year-old Jeffrey Norman Colvin into custody; he was charged with indecent assault.

A disciplinary panel with the TMB met on Dec. 6 to review Colvin’s case. As a result, his medical license has been temporarily suspended.

The board stated Colvin’s “continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

The TMB has not taken permanent action against Colvin at this time.

The full release from the Texas Medical Board is below:

On December 6, 2023, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Jeffrey Norman Colvin, M.D. (Lic. No. H2313), after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that on or around November 18, 2023, Dr. Colvin was arrested in Lubbock County on the charge of Indecent Assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Colvin, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Colvin.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

