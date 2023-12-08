Healthwise Expo 2024
A Lubbock woman is inviting the community into her home to see her Christmas decorations

Berniece Moss Victorian Inspired home Christmas Decor (KCBD, Andrew Wood)
Berniece Moss Victorian Inspired home Christmas Decor (KCBD, Andrew Wood)(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has turned her home into a Christmas wonderland and she invites the community inside to view it but she hopes they leave with more than just Christmas spirit.

“You can tell I get so excited talking about Christmas, I don’t a lot of the other holidays. I love them like Valentines Day but Christmas is my favorite,” collector Berniece Moss said.

Moss starts decorating for Christmas in August and has been accumulating her antique Christmas decor for more than 50 years.

“And I can’t part with it because everything is sentimental to me,” Moss said.

The Moss family previously lived in Massachusetts where Berniece was involved in historical home tours. She then opened her Victorian inspired home up to visitors so they, too, could admire her collection. When she moved to Lubbock six years ago, she wanted to continue that.

“I invite people I see on the street, or anywhere - I just take a bunch of Christmas cards and put all that on there and just hand them out,” Moss said.

Although Moss has more than 10 Christmas trees in her home, it’s not just about Christmas or decorations. Her collection dates back to the 1900′s and she hopes the community can find the value of the simple things when they see it.

“It was a gentler time, everything was handmade,” Moss said. “It wasn’t commercialized like it is now. I’d like to see a little bit more of that come back”

Moss hopes inviting the community into her home inspires them.

“Something that they can talk about and maybe someday some of the younger ones will say, ‘oh, we want to do that for our children’,” Moss said.

Moss is opening her home on Dec. 17 at Memphis Ave. and 41st. She is always looking for more houses to join her by opening up to the community.

