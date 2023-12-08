Healthwise Expo 2024
Sunray and Stratford fall short in the football state semifinals

By Shelby Truelock and KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks and Sunray Bobcats fell short in their state semifinal games tonight, leaving only one Panhandle football team left in the playoffs.

Stratford went down 21-7 early on in the game, and some big interceptions from the Tolar defense in the second half kept the typically high-powered Elks offense at bay. They would end their game falling short to the Tolar Rattlers 35-7.

Sunray started out in the first half well, coming up slightly short of the Albany Lions at the half, 20-14 thanks to a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) from star quarterback Armando Lujan. However, in the second half Albany’s defense was dominant, shutting out the electrifying Sunray offense and winning the game 34-14.

Sunray and Stratford both ended the 2023 season with excellent records, with Stratford finishing 14-1 and Sunray at 13-2.

With these losses tonight, the Canadian Wildcats are the only remaining Texas Panhandle team. They will try to punch their ticket to the state finals tomorrow against the Gunter Tigers at 6 p.m. at Abilene Christian University. Canadian lost last year’s game 21-20. This will be the seventh time in the last eight years the two teams will meet to determine who goes to the state title game.

