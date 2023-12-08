Today: April. Tomorrow: December.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we’ll feel very un-Decemberlike, but tomorrow, we’ll be in full December Mode, with a little snow possible as well.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Today, we’ll have similar conditions to yesterday: mostly clear skies, high SW/W winds, and a rapid late-morning warming. Highs today come in slightly lower than yesterday, a range of upper 60s to upper 70s, with Lubbock expecting around 74. Overnight, the frontal boundary approaches, kicking up some cloud cover and... even more wind.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

After the frontal passage, temps will be radically cooler, ranging the 40s for highs. Some scattered snow or wintery mix showers are possible, mostly toward the north though a slim chance does exist for us here in Lubbock. Thankfully, very little (if any) accumulation is expected, so road conditions should remain fair.

