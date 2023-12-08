Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Today: April. Tomorrow: December.

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we’ll feel very un-Decemberlike, but tomorrow, we’ll be in full December Mode, with a little snow possible as well.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Today, we’ll have similar conditions to yesterday: mostly clear skies, high SW/W winds, and a rapid late-morning warming. Highs today come in slightly lower than yesterday, a range of upper 60s to upper 70s, with Lubbock expecting around 74. Overnight, the frontal boundary approaches, kicking up some cloud cover and... even more wind.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

After the frontal passage, temps will be radically cooler, ranging the 40s for highs. Some scattered snow or wintery mix showers are possible, mostly toward the north though a slim chance does exist for us here in Lubbock. Thankfully, very little (if any) accumulation is expected, so road conditions should remain fair.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
One person is seriously injured after a crash on East Loop 289 Thursday morning.
Police identify man seriously injured in East Loop 289 crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Dec. 8
A spring-like day with almost record afternoon high temperatures in Lubbock and some other...
Cooler Friday after a spring-like Thursday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Thursday, Dec. 7
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Thursday, Dec. 7