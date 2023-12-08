TTUHSC School of Nursing increases enrollment numbers amid national nursing shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States is currently experiencing a shortage of nurses. However, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing has not been impacted by the lack of people entering the profession.

Administrators say they are working to combat the nursing shortage every year.

Michael Evans just retired from the School of Nursing after serving as dean for 12 years. Evans said the school’s enrollment numbers are mostly derived from pre-nursing students already registered through Texas Tech. Evans stated the national nursing shortage is primarily with Registered Nurses.

“There’s been a nursing shortage in my entire career so far. Although, this is the worst,” Evans said.

Texas Tech has continually worked to build the capacity of nursing students, Evans stated. The university is accepting more students, helping combat the nationwide nursing shortage.

“When I came here 12 years ago, we were about 700 students less than we are right now,” Evans said.

Texas Tech has five School of Nursing campuses throughout the state. Students can attend nursing school in Lubbock, Odessa, Abilene, Dallas and Amarillo. In the last five years, it has opened the Dallas and Amarillo campus. Right now, there are 800 pre-licensure nursing students, those who are not yet RNs. It has 700 students who are already RN’s working on their doctoral degree.

“Right now, with a slightly over 800 number of pre-licensure nursing students, we are the largest in the state. For several years we were number two or number three but we’ve grown so much by adding more capacity, that we are now the largest pre-licensure, ESN, provider in the state,” Evans said.

The national nursing shortage is expected to grow to up to 450,000 by 2025, according to analysis published by McKinsey and Company.

