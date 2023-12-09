Baby It’s COLD Outside!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The front has arrived in full force, dramatically dropping our high temperatures from the 70s to the 40s.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Some wintery precipitation (snow, or more likely, sleet or freezing rain) is still possible for northern counties, though precip chances in the central part of the area have greatly diminished. Any snow showers that make it to us will be light and scattered, with minimum (if any) accumulation. This means road conditions should be minimally effected. Winds will be high today, northerly and with a bite of wind chill.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

After today we warm for a few days, though no rain chances for a while. Winds are high again tomorrow, and by Monday we’re up to the low 60s, before temps back off once again and wintery precip chances pick up mid week.

