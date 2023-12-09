Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter

Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - The #2 Canadian Wildcats fell to the #1 Gunter Tigers on Friday night, 38-17.

It was a strong start for the Wildcats, going up 7-0 thanks to the senior duo of Camren Cavalier and Preston Neumeier. The two connected on a 42-yard touchdown to take the early lead in the first quarter.

Gunter matched the score, and the Wildcats responded with a field goal from Emiliano Hernandez to take the lead back at 10-7.

That’s when Gunter took control.

The Tigers scored 28 unanswered on the back of some impressive play from Walker Overman, who punched in all four of those touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in route to a 35-10 lead.

The Wildcats were able to add another late touchdown as Cavalier found his other star senior running mate in Luke Flowers for the score, but Canadian ultimately fell just short, losing to Gunter for the second straight season.

The Wildcats will return next year with a new-look offense with Cavalier, Neumeier, and Flowers set to graduate. Andy Cavalier will return for his second season as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Canadian finishes the season with a record of 14-1.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
24-year-old dies in south Lubbock crash
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

In front of yet another record-breaking crowd (2558), the second-seeded Texas Tech Women’s...
Texas Tech soccer lands at No. 9 in final coaches poll
Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against Omaha.
Cambridge out for season after suffering knee injury
LCU cheerleading head coach Whitney Sales will serve as the Cheer Coordinator for the U.S....
Sales selected to lead cheerleaders at U.S. Army Bowl
The Red Raiders returned home after a four-game road trip, knocking off Omaha 87-58 Wednesday...
Red Raiders roll over Omaha 87-58
Bailey Maupin of Texas Tech.
Lady Raiders take down Sam Houston, improve to 10-0