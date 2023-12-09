Cold Saturday night, breezy Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front that came through our area Saturday morning dropped high temperatures 30 degrees colder than Friday. Highs Saturday were around 10 degrees below average.

24 hour temperature change (KCBD)

The rest of your Saturday evening will be cold in the 30s, with northwest winds around 10 mph. It will be a cold night across the area with light winds.

Overnight low temperatures (KCBD)

Sunday will still be cool and breezy again, unfortunately. West winds will persist in the morning, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds will reach around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning and afternoon staying clear through the evening and overnight. High temperatures will warm into the 50s across the area.

Monday will be a little warmer again before temperatures drop back down. Rain chances are extremely likely from Wednesday through Friday. This is expected to be a continuous rain event, with multiple periods of heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be even cooler during the rainy days, possibly leading to at least one of the days bringing a wintry mix. Things are expected to dry out next Saturday and warm just a little.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.