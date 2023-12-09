Healthwise Expo 2024
Covenant Medical Center diverting patients during ERCOT transition Saturday

This is expected to last from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center(Covenant Health Facebook)
By News Release
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, Dec. 9, Covenant Medical Center will be on diversion due to the scheduled transition of electric power from LP&L to ERCOT. Because there will be brief periods without power, ambulance services for heart attack and stroke patients will be on diversion. This is expected to last from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will continue to care for our patients who have been admitted. We will resume normal operations when the transfer is completed and medical equipment is fully functional.

The Covenant Health Emergency Centers on Quaker and Milwaukee Avenues are open to provide emergency services throughout this outage.

