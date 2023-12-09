Healthwise Expo 2024
Officer-Involved Shooting in North Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Parker Shofner and Dylan Villa
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating following an officer-involved shooting in North Lubbock.

Officers initially responded to a report of domestic violence in the 4400 block of Jarvis Street at 9:55 p.m. on December 8th.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual who was armed with two knives. Shortly after, the individual engaged officers with the knives.

Responding officers discharged their firearms, striking the subject.

The individual was transported to UMC via ambulance.

This is a developing story; we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

