Teen driver killed after being hit by school bus head-on, authorities say

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash involving a Willard School District bus.

KY3 reports that 17-year-old Kallista Fisher died in the crash with two other drivers suffering injuries.

Willard School District leaders report no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened Thursday evening on State Highway 266.

“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare. Losing our daughter far too soon. Our hearts shattered into a million pieces. Our family is missing an important person as we head into the holiday season. She was to be 18 years old this Christmas Eve,” the Fisher family shared.

According to investigators, an SUV pulled out of a Dollar General parking lot and into the path of the westbound school bus.

The collision forced the driver of the school bus to cross the center line, hitting the teenage driver in a pickup truck head-on.

Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her friends and family and ask that you please keep her friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” officials with the Willard School District shared.

The school bus also hit a utility pole.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected during this incredibly difficult time,” school officials said.

