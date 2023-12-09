Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Winter weather returning Saturday

By John Robison
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.

A strong cold front and associated upper-level storm will move from the Rockies across the northern areas of West Texas. That front will bring strong northerly winds, much colder temperatures and some winter precipitation to the Panhandle and northern South Plains.

A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.
A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.(KCBD Graphic)

The precipitation will be a mixture of rain, sleet and snow in the Panhandle beginning early morning and continuing into the northern communities by noon or shortly after noon. The mix will decrease as it moves south so travel issues are not expected over our region.

As for the temps, I expect highs to remain in the 30s in the Panhandle and portions of the northern South Plains, 40s in Lubbock with some low 50s in the southern communities.

A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.
A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.(KCBD Graphic)

You can add winds from the north to northwest at speeds of 20-30 mph and stronger from mid-morning until early evening. It will be a cold day after the last two days of highs in the 70s for all of our South Plains counties.

Sunday morning will be very cold with a low around 20 degrees in Lubbock, teens to the north and low to mid-20s to the south. Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer at 50 degrees and sunny.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
One person is seriously injured after a crash on East Loop 289 Thursday morning.
Police identify man seriously injured in East Loop 289 crash

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 Weather - Friday, Dec. 8
Highs Today
Today: April. Tomorrow: December.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 8
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Dec. 8