Winter weather returning Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday.

A strong cold front and associated upper-level storm will move from the Rockies across the northern areas of West Texas. That front will bring strong northerly winds, much colder temperatures and some winter precipitation to the Panhandle and northern South Plains.

A blast of winter weather returns to the region on Saturday. (KCBD Graphic)

The precipitation will be a mixture of rain, sleet and snow in the Panhandle beginning early morning and continuing into the northern communities by noon or shortly after noon. The mix will decrease as it moves south so travel issues are not expected over our region.

As for the temps, I expect highs to remain in the 30s in the Panhandle and portions of the northern South Plains, 40s in Lubbock with some low 50s in the southern communities.

You can add winds from the north to northwest at speeds of 20-30 mph and stronger from mid-morning until early evening. It will be a cold day after the last two days of highs in the 70s for all of our South Plains counties.

Sunday morning will be very cold with a low around 20 degrees in Lubbock, teens to the north and low to mid-20s to the south. Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer at 50 degrees and sunny.

