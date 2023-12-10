Healthwise Expo 2024
A Brief Warming Trend Begins

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today we’ll be a tad bit warmer, picking up a few degrees each day until the next front comes.

We expect to land around the 50s today, with sunny, clear skies, though windy conditions persist. Southwesterly surface flow will drive warm, dry air in, keeping us warming into the work week.

Highs in the low 60s Monday, then a minor dip into Tuesday. Wednesday, a boundary is expected to drop our temps a bit, but the real potential from this front is precip. For a streak of several days, elevated rain and wintery precip chances dominate our region, with potential overnight freezing and icy conditions.

