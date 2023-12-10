A Brief Warming Trend Begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today we’ll be a tad bit warmer, picking up a few degrees each day until the next front comes.

Lubbock Today (KCBD)

We expect to land around the 50s today, with sunny, clear skies, though windy conditions persist. Southwesterly surface flow will drive warm, dry air in, keeping us warming into the work week.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Highs in the low 60s Monday, then a minor dip into Tuesday. Wednesday, a boundary is expected to drop our temps a bit, but the real potential from this front is precip. For a streak of several days, elevated rain and wintery precip chances dominate our region, with potential overnight freezing and icy conditions.

