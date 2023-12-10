Healthwise Expo 2024
Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59

Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59 on Sunday.

Charlton was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Rams (5-5). Ogheneyole Akuwovo and Joshua Rivera had eight points each.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (5-4) with 19 points and two steals. North Texas got 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and six blocks from Aaron Scott. Robert Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

