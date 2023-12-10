Fuel spill but no injuries after small plane crash at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small plane crash at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The aircraft landed nose down with two people on board, but no injuries were reported.

About 25 gallons of fuel spilled along runway 26.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

