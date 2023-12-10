3 injured in crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash in the 5600 block of Villa Drive, where three people have been injured. Two people suffered serious injuries, while another suffered moderate injuries.

South Avenue Q Drive has been closed for northbound traffic from 58th Street to 54th Street while first responders work the scene.

