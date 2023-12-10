Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

3 injured in crash in 5600 block of Villa Drive

Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash in the 5600 block of Villa Drive. At least one...
Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash in the 5600 block of Villa Drive. At least one person is seriously injured.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a crash in the 5600 block of Villa Drive, where three people have been injured. Two people suffered serious injuries, while another suffered moderate injuries.

South Avenue Q Drive has been closed for northbound traffic from 58th Street to 54th Street while first responders work the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
24-year-old dies in south Lubbock crash
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating following an officer-involved shooting...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
U Can Share 2023
U Can Share 2023: Help end hunger on the South Plains
Angela Means greeting customers at Jackfruit Cafe
Felisha from ‘Friday’ opens vegan cafe in Tahoka

Latest News

68 students receive degrees at Wayland Baptist winter graduation
Santa Land opens for 67th year
LCU graduation ceremony at Rip Griffin Center
Sip and Shop event in Wolfforth
Suspect killed after charging LPD officers