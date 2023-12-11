Healthwise Expo 2024
$443,401 raised during ‘U Can Share’, benefitting the South Plains Food Bank

U Can Share total check
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is in a much better position to help feed those in need across 19 counties. Your generosity made a huge impact on the South Plains Food Bank.

CEO of South Plains Food Bank Dina Jeffries said, “I just love that it is a community effort and boy does our community come through.”

Jeffries said this year’s goal for “U Can Share” was $400,000.

“I am happy to report that we hit our goal and we really surpassed it - $443,000 was raised,” Jeffries said.

The South Plains Food Bank will turn your donations into more than 1.3 million meals to feed those who would have otherwise gone hungry. Jeffries said the beauty of “U Can Share” is in seeing communities come together.

“We get it, we understand that everyone is going to fall on hard times at one time or another and we are very nonjudgmental you know we are just here to help,” she said.

The funds raised during “U Can Share” set the food bank up well to start 2024, she said. However, the need continues even after the broadcast stops but she knows donations will keep coming in.

“Really, the true message is hunger doesn’t just go away after the holidays,” Jeffries said. “We are just really blessed here in Lubbock that we fall into that tradition of West Texans helping neighbors.”

