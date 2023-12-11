Healthwise Expo 2024
Baby Shark to make a splash at the Buddy Holly Hall in May

Baby Shark coming to Lubbock
Baby Shark coming to Lubbock(Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group present Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!, a brand-new interactive live stage show coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on May 28, 2024, at 6 p.m., featuring characters from the globally beloved preschool property. This tour brings the underwater world of the hit animated series, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, to life through an all-new original story, as audience members come together with Baby Shark and his undersea friends to save the Party Puddle Theatre.

Featuring unforgettable music, with exciting twists on classic Baby Shark tunes, and mesmerizing visual effects, this staged “swimtacular” is jam-packed with action and adventure for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 15 and may be purchased at www.babysharkontour.com.

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! follows Baby and his “fincredible” fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and “finship”! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones’ Locker, and through “Finterstellar Space” to create a “flowstopping,” splash-hit Broadwave “swimsation.” To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it!

“Get ready to dive into pure family fun as we make a splash across North America with the spectacular launch of Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!,” said Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group.

“This marks our sixth touring collaboration with our partners at Nickelodeon, and our first foray into the underwater world of Baby Shark. Audiences can expect a dynamic, engaging, and colorful production filled with some of Baby Shark’s most beloved characters. This kid-friendly interactive production is sure to create a sea of lasting memories for kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences beginning February 2024.”

SHOW DETAILS IN LUBBOCK, TX:

WHEN: Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Buddy Holly Hall                1300 Mac Davis Lane

Lubbock, TX 79401

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and start at $25*. Prices are subject to change. *$25 tickets are available only while supplies last. Additional fees & taxes may apply. Tickets are available at www.buddyhollyhall.com, www.etix.com, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A limited number of Fintastic Photo Op tickets are available, starting at $50. This pre-show experience will provide an up close and in person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and kid (age 1 & up) must have their own “Fintastic Photo Op” ticket. Each guest must have both a Fintastic Photo Op ticket and a Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.

For more information or to join the Whale Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.babysharkontour.com. Follow Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! on Facebook and Instagram at @babysharkontour.

