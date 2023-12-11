Healthwise Expo 2024
A cloudy Tuesday, rain Wednesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloud coverage is beginning to move into the area Monday evening. This is an indication that our upper-level storm system is getting closer.

Monday night will be cool and mostly cloudy after midnight. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday will be dry for the majority of the day. Cloud coverage will be persistent throughout the entire day as well. High temperatures will be cooler in the 50s and temperatures will struggle to warm due to cloud coverage.

Raincast Tuesday night
Raincast Tuesday night(KCBD)

Late Tuesday evening, closer to midnight, is when our rain event is expected to arrive. Light, continuous showers are expected throughout Tuesday night.

Raincast Wednesday
Raincast Wednesday(KCBD)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds will be the weather story for Wednesday. Rain is expected to be continuous Wednesday, and Thursday, and then Friday morning should be the last of it for these next seven days at least. Localized flooding will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night’s temperatures are expected to drop close to freezing so black ice and hazardous road conditions will be possible Friday morning due to wet roads freezing. Saturday and Sunday will dry out, and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Sunday and Monday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

