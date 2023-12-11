Commissioners approve process to install automated license plate recognition cameras throughout county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Commissioners Court of Lubbock County passed and approved the process to install automated license plate recognition cameras at multiple intersections throughout Lubbock County through a multiple-use agreement with TxDOT.

Cameras will be installed and operating within North I-27, Exit 10 right-of-way, S I-27 and Woodrow Rd. right-of-way, US 84 and N CR 1540 right-of-way, TC 114 and Research Blvd., Iola Ave., Slide Rd., Quaker Ave., Indiana Ave., University Ave., Avenue Q and W Loop 289 right-of-ways, US 84 and E. CR 7900, FM 40 and Niter Ave. right-of-way and US 62/82 and Walnut Rd. right-of-way.

The cameras will take pictures of every license plate that passes through the listed intersections at all times and a third-party vendor will save those images for 30 days before they are deleted.

For example, if a DPS case like an Amber Alert or wanted subject matches the plate numbers then the service will notify investigators. In Lubbock, specially designated Texas Anti-Gang Unit agents will have the ability to search the database.

The cameras were a a request from TAG and commissioners Terence Kovar and Jordan Rackler, along with the Lubbock District Attorney’s office, openly supported the decision. They said it will help solve cases and protect the county.

“As somebody that doesn’t have anything to hide and doesn’t have a problem trying to locate people who are coming to do things to our children and people who are wanted, I’d like to make a motion,” Rackler said.

Commissioner Jason Corley, however, shared his concerns about the third-party vendor that included date sharing with federal agencies and other business. He also mentioned whether someone could access the database and use it to stalk or target someone.

“Just remember,” Corley said, “the road to Hell is paved with good intentions and this is a large cobblestone.”

County Judge Curtis Parrish said he expects the county to deploy the technology within the next two months.

